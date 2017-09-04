American McGee Working on Pitch to EA for Third Alice Game - News

American McGee wants to return to video games with a third entry in the Alice series.

He is currently working on a proposal for the game, tentatively titled Alice: Asylum. The proposal will include artwork, design outline, and a financial and business model.





Once the proposal is finished it will be sent to Electronic Arts who owns the rights to the series.

American McGee is asking fans to show EA how many people want a new Alice game.

