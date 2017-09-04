Xbox One S Bundles Discounted to as Low as $249 - News

/ 1,565 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft has discounted Xbox One S bundles in the US to as low as $249. The discounted bundles include Madden NFL 18, Battlefield 1, Forza Horizon 3, Gears of War 4, and Halo Wars 2.

Here is a list of Xbox One S bundles and the price change:

500GB Madden NFL 18 - From $279 to $249

500GB Battlefield 1 - From $279 to $249

500GB Forza Horizon 3 - From $279 to $249

500GB Battlefield 1 - From $279 to $249

1TB Battlefield 1 - From $299 to $249

1TB Gears of War 4 - From $299 to $249

500GB Gears of War 4 - From $279 to $249

1TB Halo Wars 2 - From $349 to $299

1TB Forza Horizon 3 - From $349 to $299

2TB Gears of War 4 - From $499 to $349

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles