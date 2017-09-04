Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Holds Onto Top Spot in UK Charts - News

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy remained at the top of the UK charts in its second week, according to Chart-Track for the week ending September 2. Sales for the game dropped 70 percent.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle debuted in second place. The game sold decently well, however, it did not match the first week of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle F1 2017 Grand Theft Auto V Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Everybody’s Golf Ark: Survival Evolved Yakuza Kiwami Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition Forza Horizon 3

