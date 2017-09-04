The Legend of Zelda-Inspired Game Reverie Launches for PSV in Early 2018 - News

/ 1,578 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Eastasiasoft announced the The Legend of Zelda-inspired action adventure game, Reverie, will launch for the PlayStation Vita in early 2018. The Rainbite Limited developed game will launch on the PlayStation Store, as well as a retail release at Play-Asia.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Reverie is an action adventure game set on a fictional island in New Zealand, inspired by the legend of Maui and the Giant Fish where the demigod himself fishes up the North Island with a powerful fishhook.

You play as Tai, a young boy on summer holiday, who must explore Toromi Island. With angry spirits threatening the safety of the island’s inhabitants, Tai must venture through dangerous dungeons and across a variety of environments to put the spirits to rest.

Key Features:

Six dungeons to fight and puzzle through.

Many weapons and items to cater to different gameplay styles or be used in unique situations.

Story inspired by a Maori legend.

Explore a fictional island off the coast of New Zealand.

A wide variety of distinct environments to explore in the overworld.

Collect hidden feathers from New Zealand’s many beautiful native birds.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles