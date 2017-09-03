Microsoft Expects Xbox One X to Sell Out at Launch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 19 hours ago / 5,451 Views
Xbox Games Marketing General Manager Aaron Greenberg during a livestream told people who want to buy the Xbox One X at launch should pre-order it, because he expects it to sell out.
The limited edition Xbox One X Project Scorpio did not last nearly as long as Microsoft was expecting before it was sold out.
Greenberg added that the Xbox team is "very hungry" with a long list of thing they want to do. This includes games, innovation, Mixer, the live services, accessories, and what they can do next.
Microsoft and Samsung have also formed a new partnership in where Samsung will be promoting the Xbox One X "everywhere they go," including ads. Microsoft will recommend to Xbox owners the Samsung QLED TVs.
The Xbox One X will launch on November 7 for $499.
Depends on how many you're selling...anybody can sell out of something if there's only a few units at launch.
- +11
I was thinking the exact same thing haha
- 0
Artificial supply>
It's easy to sell out, when you only release 50 on launch day.
Not sure if serious....
- -6
Based off what figures?
- -3
Look at half the comments here. Everybody agrees. They're creating artificial supply and demand. Just like Nintendo with the Mini NES and SNES :)
But go ahead and give me the thumbs down. Lol. Doesn't hurt my ego none.
- +5
I could say the exact same to everyone else. Creating unknown nonsense. If you cant give figures than ypur assumption isnt any better than MS.
- -2
It isn't an assumption by Ms though. They know exactly how many they've built. They paid for them.
The people here are just wishing it doesn't sell well. Keep wishing.
- -3
November NPD will be real interesting.
Yes, they might do the Nintendo approach and make smaller shipments for the "X", to show how successful it is - and have more of the less expensive "S" versions on shelfs that will sell on the hype of the "X".
It is definitely possible
Even if it doesnt. Its a luxury item that benefits gamers.
None of this matters. The Dreamcast broke launch records when it came out. What matters is how you're doing 2,3 and 4 years later.
of course you can do it, you just have to learn from the NES classic.
Samsung? Yeah, this is going to eventually have a "gaming PC" version and it will be wonderbar...
Like others stated before. It's diffcult to say what this means without knowing the launch numbers.
Are we talking eclipse sold out, or the moon itself sold out? I think people could wait half a day without much trouble.
The Scorpio edition was super limited already they said. Not sure why they're shocked it sold so quickly. The regular edition X will be the real test.
I'm pretty sure they're talking about the regular edition of the Xbox One X.
- +1
I mean microsoft expected the Scorpio edition to last longer than it did. Scorpio edition was very limited which is why it sold out so quick. I don't see the regular edition selling out once it goes on sale unless Microsoft ships a small number.
- +2
And what do you think they will do? Release just as much to say it sold out...
Remember those X1 sold out at launch, but that we saw Day One edition 5 months later?
- 0
They already "sold out" before launch with sub-true 4K on a lot of titles ;P
Of course, cannot fail with a handful of consoles.
Since they don't release the amount sold or ordered they can say it is sold out because they can just produce as much as the preorder are and people will think that is a good signal. But to put it bluntly in economy over and under supply is bad, unless it's marginal undersupply used as marketing tool (which seems to be the case, instead of what we have on Switch), but without numbers it is meaningless to me.
