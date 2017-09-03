Microsoft Expects Xbox One X to Sell Out at Launch - News

posted 19 hours ago

Xbox Games Marketing General Manager Aaron Greenberg during a livestream told people who want to buy the Xbox One X at launch should pre-order it, because he expects it to sell out.

The limited edition Xbox One X Project Scorpio did not last nearly as long as Microsoft was expecting before it was sold out.





Greenberg added that the Xbox team is "very hungry" with a long list of thing they want to do. This includes games, innovation, Mixer, the live services, accessories, and what they can do next.

Microsoft and Samsung have also formed a new partnership in where Samsung will be promoting the Xbox One X "everywhere they go," including ads. Microsoft will recommend to Xbox owners the Samsung QLED TVs.

The Xbox One X will launch on November 7 for $499.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

