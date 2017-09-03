FIFA 18 for Switch is a 'Win-Win' for Nintendo and EA, Will be 'Must Have' Title - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 19 hours ago / 5,014 Views
Electronic Arts producer Andrei Lazarescu in an interview with DualShockers discussed the publisher's first game on the Nintendo Switch, FIFA 18.
He says the release of the game is a "win-win" for Nintendo and Electronic Arts.
The development team feels it is a good first game from EA to be released on the Switch. Lazarescu believes the game will be a "must have" like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild.
FIFA 18 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 on September 29.
This game is coming to 360 and ps3 as well? Wow, was not expecting that.
I have it pre ordered for the Switch but the lack of in game footage shown worries me
An unprecedented partnership this is.
Must-have for those people that don't own any of the other platforms where the game is available, that is. I don't think the Switch version sounds as bad as many others seem to think, but it's still clearly inferior to the other versions.
Not necessarily. It has something others don't: portability.
