FIFA 18 for Switch is a 'Win-Win' for Nintendo and EA, Will be 'Must Have' Title

posted 19 hours ago

Electronic Arts producer Andrei Lazarescu in an interview with DualShockers discussed the publisher's first game on the Nintendo Switch, FIFA 18.

He says the release of the game is a "win-win" for Nintendo and Electronic Arts.

The development team feels it is a good first game from EA to be released on the Switch. Lazarescu believes the game will be a "must have" like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild.

FIFA 18 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 on September 29.

