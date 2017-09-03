Gearbox Teases Borderlands 3 - News

Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford during the Inside Gearbox Software panel at PAX West might have teased Borderlands 3.

Pitchford said that at least 90 percent of the production capability is "working on the thing I think most of you guys want us to be working on."





He added that Gearbox is a publisher now and "a product does not exist until it’s announced." He might have gotten in trouble if he mentioned the game was the next in the Borderlands series.

Thanks DualShockers.

