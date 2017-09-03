Gearbox Teases Borderlands 3 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 19 hours ago / 5,308 Views
Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford during the Inside Gearbox Software panel at PAX West might have teased Borderlands 3.
Pitchford said that at least 90 percent of the production capability is "working on the thing I think most of you guys want us to be working on."
He added that Gearbox is a publisher now and "a product does not exist until it’s announced." He might have gotten in trouble if he mentioned the game was the next in the Borderlands series.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
This is all a trick. They are actually going to announce Duke Nukem Forever 2
Not sure I can be botherd with three now, I've got enough to play as it is for the forseeable future.
Remember when after Borderlands and 2, their most successful series yet, they decided to make some other game? Yeah, why?
Artistic integrity. Truly the most disgusting sin known to man.
Yeah, how dare a independent studio try something new! Shame on them!
The only series that gearbox has
He added that Gearbox is a publisher now? Wondering if that's a hint at a self-published Borderlands 3?
I'm doubtful. 2K Games said they had a really big unannounced game releasing next year. They really only have 2 big IP's, Borderlands and Bioshock. Could be Bioshock I suppose, 2K said the next Bioshock entered development at 2K Marin back in 2014, so it has 3 years of development now, which means it could be nearly finished and ready for release next year. Honestly it sounds like Borderlands 3 won't be ready next year, so maybe it is the next Bioshock.
Don't 2K own Firaxis as well? I'd say Civilization & XCOM are 2 big IPs as well! Although I can't really see either of them getting a new release so soon.
2K also does NBA games, which as turned into a monster for them. But, those happen every year.
They have a lot more then 2 big franchises, in order of (arguably) biggest franchises...
NBA 2k
Civilization
Borderlands
Mafia
Wwe 2k
Xcom
Bioshock
Evolve
The darkness
Battleborn
2k's new game is more then likely bioshock and they've probably lost borderlands because gearbox will publish it. The darkness and battleborn will probably never get another sequel and it's probably too early for a new mafia or xcom game. It's possible it could be evolve but they have had mixed messaging on if they will do a new one or if that franchise is also dead
It's also possible gearbox has a publishing contract with 2k for borderlands that they can't get out of. Gearbox does have a fairly big portfolio themselves including brothers in arms, duke nukem, aliens and bulletstorm (I believe anyway, they published the remaster so I thought they bought the ip). If 90% of the staff is working on a game it has to be borderlands but any of those games would be pretty big news I would think
I don't get these guys. Borderlands 2 was HUGE. Why are they so worried about making a third game? The fans are aching for it
Well, for one thing, fan expectations for it are really high. Gearbox teased a massive game with multiple planets and the most playable characters of any game in the series to date, so if they don't deliver on that teasing now the fans will skewer them. That's probably why it has been in development since January 2015 and still hasn't been announced, they're really taking their time with it to try and deliver what they teased.
