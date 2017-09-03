New PlayStation Releases This Week - Destiny 2, Knack 2 - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 13 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

A Hole New World, PS4 — Digital

Antiquia Lost, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Destiny 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Don’t Knock Twice, PS4, PS VR — Digital

Drive Girls, PS Vita — Digital, Retail

Gunducky Industries, PS4 — Digital

Knack 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Licky the Lucky Lizard Lives Again, PS Vita — Digital

The Lost Bear, PS VR — Digital

Senko no Ronde 2, PS4 — Digital

Songbringer, PS4 — Digital

Spectrum, PS4 — Digital

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth, PS4, PS Vita — Digital, Retail

