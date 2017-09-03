Kamen Rider: Climax Fighters Announced for PS4 - News

Bandai Namco has announced the melee action game, Kamen Rider: Climax Fighters for the PlayStation 4. It will launch in Japan on December 7.

View the teaser below:





More information will be released on September 9.

