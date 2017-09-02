Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Sells an Estimated 415,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The fantasy RPG from Square Enix - Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - sold 415,480 units first week at retail on the PlayStation 4, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending July 15.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 137,145 units sold (33%), compared to 111,509 units sold in Europe (27%) and 101,654 units in Japan (24%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 24,846 units in the UK, 19,697 units in Germany, and 12,422 units in France.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age released for the PlayStation 4 on July 11 in North America and Europe and July 13 in Japan.

