PlayStation Store PAX Flash Sale Discounts Fan Favorites Up to 70% Off

The PlayStation Store in the US is currently running a sale until September 5 at 8am PT / 11am ET. Fan favorite games have been discounted up to 70 percent off.

Here is the complete list of games discounted:

Platform Title Sale Price Original Price PS4 DEAD ISLAND: RIPTIDE DEFINITIVE EDITION $7.99 $19.99 PS4 DEADPOOL $14.99 $49.99 PS4 DRAWFUL 2 $3.99 $9.99 PS4 DREAMFALL CHAPTERS $14.99 $29.99 PS4 FEZ $3.89 $12.99 PS4 FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD $14.99 $29.99 PS4 GOAT SIMULATOR $3.49 $9.99 PS4 HUMAN FALL FLAT $5.99 $14.99 PS4 JUST DANCE 2017 $19.99 $49.99 PS4 JUST DANCE 2017 GOLD EDITION $23.99 $59.99 PS4 LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES $7.99 $19.99 PS4 MAD MAX $18.79 $46.99 PS4 MARVEL: ULTIMATE ALLIANCE $15.99 $39.99 PS4 MARVEL: ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 2 $15.99 $39.99 PS4 MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF MORDOR – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $18.59 $46.49 PS4 MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF MORDOR SEASON PASS $9.99 $24.99 PS4 NEIGHBORHORDE $1.99 $4.99 PS4 OUTLAST $5.99 $19.99 PS4 OXENFREE $4.99 $19.99 PS4 OXENFREE BUNDLE: GAME + DYNAMIC THEME $5.49 $21.99 PS4 OXENFREE BUNDLE: GAME + DYNAMIC THEME + AVATARS $5.99 $23.99 PS4 PRISON ARCHITECT: PLAYSTATION 4 EDITION $11.99 $29.99 PS4 PROTOTYPE $9.89 $29.99 PS4 PROTOTYPE 2 $12.79 $39.99 PS4 PROTOTYPE BIOHAZARD BUNDLE $16.49 $49.99 PS4 ROCKSMITH 2014 EDITION – REMASTERED $14.79 $39.99 PS4 ROLLERS OF THE REALM $1.99 $9.99 PS4 ROUNDABOUT $2.99 $9.99 PS4 SERIAL CLEANER $5.99 $14.99 PS4 SKULLGIRLS 2ND ENCORE $9.99 $24.99 PS4 SLAIN: BACK FROM HELL $4.49 $14.99 PS4 SLENDER: THE ARRIVAL $2.49 $9.99 PS4 STEINSGATE 0 $15.99 $39.99 PS4 SUPER MEAT BOY $4.49 $14.99 PS4 SURGEON SIMULATOR A&E + I AM BREAD $3.99 $19.99 PS4 TALES OF ZESTIRIA $14.99 $59.99 PS4 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK $8.74 $24.99 PS4 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 2 $9.99 $24.99 PS4 THE SWAPPER $4.49 $14.99 PS4 THUMPER (VR) $7.99 $19.99 PS4 TRACKMANIA TURBO $13.99 $39.99 PS4 TRANSISTOR $5.99 $19.99 PS4 TRIALS FUSION $7.99 $19.99 PS4 TRIALS FUSION: AWESOME MAX EDITION $15.99 $39.99 PS4 TRINE BUNDLE $5.99 $29.99 PS4 VALIANT HEARTS: THE GREAT WAR $4.49 $14.99 PS4 VALKYRIA CHRONICLES REMASTERED $14.99 $29.99 PS4 XCOM 2 $23.99 $59.99 PS4 XCOM 2 DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $29.99 $74.99 PS3 SUPER STREET FIGHTER II TURBO HD REMIX $3.99 $9.99 PS3 BORDERLANDS $3.99 $9.99 PS3 BORDERLANDS 2 $3.99 $9.99 PS3 BORDERLANDS: THE PRE-SEQUEL $7.99 $19.99 PS3 CAPCOM COMBO PACK $8.99 $29.99 PS3 CAPCOM SUPER PACK $14.99 $49.99 PS3 CATHERINE $4.99 $19.99 PS3 DEADPOOL $11.99 $39.99 PS3 DRAGON’S CROWN $14.99 $29.99 PS3 FEZ $3.89 $12.99 PS3 FINAL FANTASY IX (PSONE CLASSIC) $4.99 $9.99 PS3 FINAL FANTASY VII (PSONE CLASSIC) $4.99 $9.99 PS3 FINAL FANTASY VIII (PSONE CLASSIC) $4.99 $9.99 PS3 GOAT SIMULATOR $3.49 $9.99 PS3 JET SET RADIO $4.99 $9.99 PS3 LOST PLANET 3 $7.99 $19.99 PS3 PROTOTYPE $7.99 $19.99 PS3 PROTOTYPE 2 GOLD EDITION $8.99 $29.99 PS3 PROTOTYPE FRANCHISE BUNDLE $9.99 $39.99 PS3 SKULLGIRLS ENCORE $1.99 $9.99 PS3 SONIC ALL-STARS RACING TRANSFORMED $9.99 $19.99 PS3 STEINSGATE $6.99 $19.99 PS3 STREET FIGHTER X TEKKEN? $5.99 $19.99 PS3 TALES OF GRACES F $8.74 $34.99 PS3 TALES OF GRACES F + TALES OF XILLIA – COMBO PACK $12.49 $49.99 PS3 TALES OF SYMPHONIA: DAWN OF THE NEW WORLD $4.99 $19.99 PS3 TALES OF XILLIA 2 $7.49 $29.99 PS3 TALES OF ZESTIRIA $12.49 $49.99 PS3 THE BUREAU: XCOM DECLASSIFIED $3.99 $19.99 PS3 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK $8.74 $24.99 PS3 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 2 $9.99 $24.99 PS3 THE SWAPPER $4.49 $14.99 VITA BARD’S GOLD $1.99 $4.99 VITA CRYPT OF THE NECRODANCER $2.99 $14.99 VITA DRAGON’S CROWN $14.99 $29.99 VITA DUSTFORCE $3.99 $9.99 VITA FEZ $3.89 $12.99 VITA HYPERDIMENSION NEPTUNIA REBIRTH1 $8.99 $29.99 VITA JET SET RADIO $4.99 $9.99 VITA PERSONA 4: DANCING ALL NIGHT $19.99 $39.99 VITA ROLLERS OF THE REALM $1.99 $9.99 VITA SKULLGIRLS 2ND ENCORE $9.99 $24.99 VITA SLAIN: BACK FROM HELL $4.49 $14.99 VITA SONIC & ALL-STARS RACING TRANSFORMED $14.99 $29.99 VITA STEINSGATE $6.99 $19.99 VITA STEINSGATE 0 $15.99 $39.99 VITA STREET FIGHTER X TEKKEN $9.99 $39.99 VITA SUPER MEAT BOY $4.49 $14.99 VITA TALES OF HEARTS R $7.49 $29.99 VITA TALES OF HEARTS R: TALES OF HEARTS R SEASON PASS $7.49 $29.99 VITA THE SWAPPER $4.49 $14.99 VITA XCOM: ENEMY UNKNOWN PLUS $4.99 $19.99 VITA YS: MEMORIES OF CELCETA $7.99 $19.99 PSP CAPCOM CLASSICS COLLECTION RELOADED $4.99 $9.99 PSP CAPCOM CLASSICS COLLECTION REMIXED $4.99 $9.99 PSP FINAL FANTASY III $4.99 $9.99 PSP FINAL FANTASY IV: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION $4.99 $9.99 PSP FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: THE WAR OF THE LIONS $4.99 $9.99 PSP MONSTER HUNTER FREEDOM UNITE $4.99 $9.99 PSP POWER STONE COLLECTION $4.99 $9.99 PSP SEGA GENESIS COLLECTION $19.99 $39.99 PSP TACTICS OGRE: LET US CLING TOGETHER $4.99 $9.99 PSP THE 3RD BIRTHDAY $4.99 $9.99 PSP THE LEGEND OF HEROES: TRAILS IN THE SKY $7.99 $19.99 PSP YS: I & II CHRONICLES $7.99 $19.99 PSP YS: THE OATH IN FELGHANA $7.99 $19.99

