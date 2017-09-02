Check Out the First 20 Minutes of Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition - News

/ 2,666 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

IGN has posted a new gameplay video of Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition from PAX West 2017. It showcases the first 20 minutes of the game.

View it below:





The game retells the story of Final Fantasy XV in a chibi art style. The first episode will be available for free on smartphones. It will launch this fall.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles