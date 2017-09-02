Bad Apple Wars Delayed in North America to October 13 - News

Aksys Games has delayed Bad Apple Wars in North America from September 29 to October 13. A Day One edition of the game is available at GameStop. It includes a collector's box and art book for $39.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

Fate strikes when you least expect it, as our heroine soon finds herself on the grounds of an unknown, otherworldly academy. One of many souls left behind by death, she must choose between two warring factions within the walls of the academy. Will she follow the straight path set before her by the Disciplinary Committee, goaded on by promises of resurrection? Or will she stray into the mire of Bad Apples and find a different kind of salvation? The outcome of the war is in your hands!

Key Features:

Life and Death – There are numerous story routes to discover and experience, from the heart-wrenchingly tragic to the truly uplifting and inspiring. Follow the myriad of twists and turns to discover the truth of the mysterious academy

– There are numerous story routes to discover and experience, from the heart-wrenchingly tragic to the truly uplifting and inspiring. Follow the myriad of twists and turns to discover the truth of the mysterious academy Warring Factions – Choose between the cold-blooded, rule-bound side of law and order, or embrace the anarchy of the resistance and experience the story from two drastically different viewpoints

– Choose between the cold-blooded, rule-bound side of law and order, or embrace the anarchy of the resistance and experience the story from two drastically different viewpoints Touch the Soul – Seek out the inner workings of the soul and use yourtouch screen in a fun and interactive way to explore the depth of the characters and influence the story

