Pokémon GO Legendary Dogs Available Now For a Limited Time

The Legendary Pokémon from the Johto region - Raikou, Entei, and Suicune - are now available in Pokémon GO in Raid Battles.

The Electric-type Raikou is now available in North America, the Fire-type Entei is in Europe and Africa, and the Water-type Suicune is in the Asia-Pacific region.





They will remain available until September 30 before switching regions. They will again switch regions on October 31. This gives trainers around the world the chance to catch all three Pokémon.

While these Legendary Pokémon are available, Niantic will begin an EX Raid Battle field-testing phase at select Gyms before the feature is made available worldwide. The first EX Raid Passes will be sent out soon, and those invited will have an opportunity to try out the new system as early as September 6.

