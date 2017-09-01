Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas and More Join PlayStation Now Lineup - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 1,195 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has added 13 more PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 titles to the PlayStation Now lineup. The games will be playable starting Tuesday, September 5.
New PS3 games:
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Rage
- Hunted: The Demon’s Forge
New PS4 games:
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Blue Estate
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Pure Pool
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Air Conflict: Pacific Carriers
- Titan Attacks!
- Tour De France 2016
Most popular games on the service in August:
- Red Dead Redemption
- WWE 2K16
- Mortal Kombat
- Mafia II
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- LEGO Batman 3 Beyond Gotham
- The Last of Us
- Payday 2
- NBA 2K14
- God of War 3 Remastered
