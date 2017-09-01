Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas and More Join PlayStation Now Lineup - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has added 13 more PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 titles to the PlayStation Now lineup. The games will be playable starting Tuesday, September 5.

New PS3 games:

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Rage

Hunted: The Demon’s Forge

New PS4 games:

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Blue Estate

Grand Ages: Medieval

Pure Pool

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments

Air Conflict: Pacific Carriers

Titan Attacks!

Tour De France 2016

Most popular games on the service in August:

Red Dead Redemption

WWE 2K16

Mortal Kombat

Mafia II

Injustice: Gods Among Us

LEGO Batman 3 Beyond Gotham

The Last of Us

Payday 2

NBA 2K14

God of War 3 Remastered

