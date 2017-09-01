Definitive Dead Rising 4 Experience Coming to PS4 - News

Capcom announced today that Dead Rising 4 is on its way for the first time to PS4 owners across North America and Europe beginning on December 5. Dead Rising 4 was previously available only on Xbox One and PC.

Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package includes the Dead Rising 4 main game, in addition to all previously released game content. The new bundle will also introduce a game mode called "Capcom Heroes," an all-new way to experience the Dead Rising 4 story that lets Frank West wear over a dozen outfits and perform special attacks inspired by classic Capcom characters.

Frank's Big Package will cost $49.99 on PS4. Current Dead Rising 4 players on Xbox One, Steam, and Windows 10 will receive the "Capcom Heroes" mode as a free update when the PS4 version launches December 5.

