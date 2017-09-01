Definitive Dead Rising 4 Experience Coming to PS4

Definitive Dead Rising 4 Experience Coming to PS4 - News

by Evan Norris, posted 5 hours ago / 1,482 Views

Capcom announced today that Dead Rising 4 is on its way for the first time to PS4 owners across North America and Europe beginning on December 5. Dead Rising 4 was previously available only on Xbox One and PC.

Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package includes the Dead Rising 4 main game, in addition to all previously released game content. The new bundle will also introduce a game mode called "Capcom Heroes," an all-new way to experience the Dead Rising 4 story that lets Frank West wear over a dozen outfits and perform special attacks inspired by classic Capcom characters.

Frank's Big Package will cost $49.99 on PS4. Current Dead Rising 4 players on Xbox One, Steam, and Windows 10 will receive the "Capcom Heroes" mode as a free update when the PS4 version launches December 5.


More Articles

4 Comments

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (3 hours ago)

Capcom took 1 year exclusivity quite seriously, it's releasing exactly 1 year later, to the day.

  • +1
Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (5 hours ago)

Called it! Chances are I'll buy it since I'm a sucker for Dead Rising, even though I know it's nowhere near the quality of the first two games (There's a comparison video of the first and fourth games, it lacks so many features!), but considering it comes with all the extra content, and I can dress as Guile... I'm very tempted. I'll just have Guile's theme on loop while playing, it'll be perfect!

  • +1
Kerotan
Kerotan (2 hours ago)

Another one bites the dust

  • 0
Ggordon
Ggordon (4 hours ago)

Not surprising but hey its good for those who ve been wanting to try it

  • 0