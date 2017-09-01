Definitive Dead Rising 4 Experience Coming to PS4 - NewsEvan Norris, posted 5 hours ago / 1,482 Views
Capcom announced today that Dead Rising 4 is on its way for the first time to PS4 owners across North America and Europe beginning on December 5. Dead Rising 4 was previously available only on Xbox One and PC.
Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package includes the Dead Rising 4 main game, in addition to all previously released game content. The new bundle will also introduce a game mode called "Capcom Heroes," an all-new way to experience the Dead Rising 4 story that lets Frank West wear over a dozen outfits and perform special attacks inspired by classic Capcom characters.
Frank's Big Package will cost $49.99 on PS4. Current Dead Rising 4 players on Xbox One, Steam, and Windows 10 will receive the "Capcom Heroes" mode as a free update when the PS4 version launches December 5.
More Articles
Capcom took 1 year exclusivity quite seriously, it's releasing exactly 1 year later, to the day.
Called it! Chances are I'll buy it since I'm a sucker for Dead Rising, even though I know it's nowhere near the quality of the first two games (There's a comparison video of the first and fourth games, it lacks so many features!), but considering it comes with all the extra content, and I can dress as Guile... I'm very tempted. I'll just have Guile's theme on loop while playing, it'll be perfect!
Another one bites the dust
Not surprising but hey its good for those who ve been wanting to try it
4 Comments