Update: Translucent DualShock 4 Colors Coming This Month - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 2,212 Views
Update: Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed the three translucent DualShock 4 controllers will be coming to Europe on October 17.
Original Story: Sony announced it is released translucent DualShock 4 controllers in three colors later this month. The three colors are Crystal, Blue Crystal and Red Crystal.
The three controllers will be released as a retailer exclusive in the US and Canada.
View the controllers below:
You can pick up Crystal at GameStop (EB games in Canada), Blue Crystal at Walmart and Red Crystal at Best Buy.
Sweet. Now I'd like to see the return of translucent consoles. :-)
That would be one sick looking PS4 Pro! Lol.
I'm for it!
Oh man those red and blue ones look great! I'd love them, but apparently only the crystal one will be available in the UK :(
I don't think controllers are region locked. Just import.
Oh they're not region locked, that'd be weird lol, but I don't like having to pay the extra shipping and wait upwards of two weeks, maybe longer, for something to get here, lol :P
It's the "I don't live in America" tax.
These have been confirmed for Europe as well. Looks like they are coming in October.
Oh cool.
Call me a dork, but I always loved these see through controllers.
Old School and open a window for new cosmetic mods. With that being said, I always hated these XD
The blue and white ones look great.
They look really cool.
I can't help feel this look so cheap and tacky.
