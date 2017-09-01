Update: Translucent DualShock 4 Colors Coming This Month

Update: Translucent DualShock 4 Colors Coming This Month - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 2,212 Views

Update: Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed the three translucent DualShock 4 controllers will be coming to Europe on October 17.

Original Story: Sony announced it is released translucent DualShock 4 controllers in three colors later this month. The three colors are Crystal, Blue Crystal and Red Crystal.

The three controllers will be released as a retailer exclusive in the US and Canada.

View the controllers below:

You can pick up Crystal at GameStop (EB games in Canada), Blue Crystal at Walmart and Red Crystal at Best Buy.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

7 Comments

S.Peelman
S.Peelman (4 hours ago)

Sweet. Now I'd like to see the return of translucent consoles. :-)

  • +1
Tridrakious
Tridrakious (4 hours ago)

That would be one sick looking PS4 Pro! Lol.

I'm for it!

  • 0
Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (5 hours ago)

Oh man those red and blue ones look great! I'd love them, but apparently only the crystal one will be available in the UK :(

  • +1
Azuren
Azuren (5 hours ago)

I don't think controllers are region locked. Just import.

  • 0
Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (5 hours ago)

Oh they're not region locked, that'd be weird lol, but I don't like having to pay the extra shipping and wait upwards of two weeks, maybe longer, for something to get here, lol :P

  • 0
Azuren
Azuren (4 hours ago)

It's the "I don't live in America" tax.

  • +1
Tridrakious
Tridrakious (2 hours ago)

These have been confirmed for Europe as well. Looks like they are coming in October.

  • 0
Azuren
Azuren (40 minutes ago)

Oh cool.

  • 0
Dyllyo
Dyllyo (5 hours ago)

Call me a dork, but I always loved these see through controllers.

  • +1
The_BlackHeart__
The_BlackHeart__ (2 hours ago)

Old School and open a window for new cosmetic mods. With that being said, I always hated these XD

  • 0
Machina
Machina (4 hours ago)

The blue and white ones look great.

  • 0
Mr.GameCrazy
Mr.GameCrazy (5 hours ago)

They look really cool.

  • 0
StokedUp
StokedUp (4 hours ago)

I can't help feel this look so cheap and tacky.

  • -4