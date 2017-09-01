Update: Translucent DualShock 4 Colors Coming This Month - News

Update: Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed the three translucent DualShock 4 controllers will be coming to Europe on October 17.

Original Story: Sony announced it is released translucent DualShock 4 controllers in three colors later this month. The three colors are Crystal, Blue Crystal and Red Crystal.

The three controllers will be released as a retailer exclusive in the US and Canada.

View the controllers below:

You can pick up Crystal at GameStop (EB games in Canada), Blue Crystal at Walmart and Red Crystal at Best Buy.

