Three New Shovel Knight Amiibo Announced - News

/ 1,818 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo announced at the Nindies@Night event three new amiibo figures for the Shovel Knight series.

The three new amiibo are based on King Knight, Plague Knight and Specter Knight. They will unlock armor sets, challenge stages, and fairy companions.

View the trailer below:

Here is information on games presented at the event:

Super Meat Boy Forever: The story of this sequel finds Nugget, the adorable baby girl of Meat Boy and Bandage Girl, kidnapped by the evil Dr. Fetus. Players will take control of Meat Boy and Bandage Girl through six chapters filled with randomly constructed levels that increase in difficulty each time they are ranked up. Once a level is completed, players can continue playing harder versions until that level is mastered. Further details were revealed at the event, including the design choice behind making levels random, and why the controls were built to use only two buttons. Super Meat Boy Forever launches for Nintendo Switch in 2018.



Floor Kids: This stylish rhythm battle game is inspired by the love of the culture of break and hip hop. Key design choices, such as the animation, pay respect to the physics of real moves. This also comes through in the unique way players control their characters in the game and allows them to find their own style of play – either using touch-screen or button control schemes. Scoring is inspired by real-life international judging standards of breaking, but with a twist on categories like Funk, Flow, Flavor, Fire and Flyness. Floor Kids launches first on Nintendo Switch this holiday season.



Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes: This sequel to the original cult classic on the Wii console got started in 2007. Seven years have passed since the events of No More Heroes, and The Bad is determined to exact his revenge on Travis Touchdown. Just like the original, players will battle through multiple punk-rock levels and defeat over-the-top bosses. The game is inspired by indie roots and will have collaborations across different indie studios in different ways. Revealed in the livestream, the Death Drive MK-II phantom game console and the Death Glove will play a very important role in the game and for the indie collaborations. There will be more details about this soon. Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch in 2018.



Shovel Knight: King of Cards: Shovel Knight: King of Cards is the last campaign in the Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove saga and is sure to become the crown jewel of the series. Players shoulder bash, spin jump and swing their scepter as King Knight to greedily conquer bite-sized levels over four new worlds. In between stages, players demonstrate their strategic genius by competing against other knights in a new card game. By tapping three new amiibo figures* based on King Knight, Plague Knight and Specter Knight while playing Shovel Knight, players can unlock exclusive armor sets, new challenge stages and the ability to summon fairy companions to accompany players on quests. Shovel Knight: King of Cards launches on Nintendo Switch in early 2018. The launch date for the new amiibo will be announced in the future.

