Check Out Final Fantasy XV Running on PC in 4K and 60FPS - News

posted 6 hours ago

Square Enix and NVidia have released a new trailer for the Windows PC version of Final Fantasy XV, showcasing the game running in 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.

View it below:

Final Fantasy XV will launch for Windows PC in early 2018.

