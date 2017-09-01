Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King Coming to Switch - News

/ 2,777 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

FDG Entertainment announced it will release the action adventure game, Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King, to the Nintendo Switch as a console exclusive.



Many asked us to bring a certain game to #Switch . It will happen and it's coming console exclusive to #NintendoSwitch Please stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/jliC2rTx2W — FDG Entertainment (@FDG_Games) September 1, 2017

Here is an overview of the game:

Explore a vast open game world in classic action-adventure fashion as Lily, Knight of the Rose! Slash your way through monster-infested dungeons to save the Kingdom of Blossom from eternal darkness. Collect unique weapons, spells, and more during your journey to take down powerful bosses and solve clever puzzles. Be part of a vivid, dynamic story passed down from grandfather to grandchildren by influencing the course of events yourself!

Key Features:

15-plus hours of gameplay

Huge, diverse game world with many different locations

Five challenging dungeons

Various items impacting gameplay and fighting style

Fun, charming storytelling

Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King is currently available for Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles