New God Eater Information Coming in October - News

/ 1,864 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

New information on the next God Eater game will be release on October 7 at the God Eater Orchestra Live concert at Pacifico Yokohama.





The next God Eater will be released worldwide.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles