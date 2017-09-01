Deemo, OPUS, and Teslagrad Coming to Switch - News

Flyhigh Works announced it will release Rayark’s Deemo, Sigono’s OPUS: The Day We Found Earth and Rain Games’ Teslagrad to the Nintendo Switch.

All three games will be at Tokyo Game Show 2017 from September 21 to 24.

