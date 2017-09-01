Konami Reveals TGS 2017 Lineup - News

Konami has revealed its Tokyo Game Show 2017 lineup and stage schedule.

Here is the full lineup:

Console Games

100% Pascal Sensei: Perfect Paint Bombers (3DS) – Playable (Family Game Park)

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Championship 2017 (PS4, PS3, PS Vita) – Stage

Metal Gear Survive (PS4, XBO, PC) – Playable, Stage The demo available at Tokyo Game Show 2017 will include a four-player co-op mode with two stages, and with varying levels of difficulty to choose from. Those who play the demo will get a Metal Gear Survive sticker.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PS4, PS3) – Playable, Stage, Trailer The new three-versus-three co-op mode will also be available to play at the booth.

Super Bomberman R (Switch) – Playable (Family Game Park), Stage, e-Sports, Trailer Konami booth visitors can pick up an original sticker.



Mobile Games

Love Plus Every (iOS, Android) – Playable, Stage Enjoy a special moment with the Tokyo Game Show 2017 limited demo of Love Plus Every, which will be playable in virtual reality (mobile).

Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 (iOS, Android) – Stage, Trailer

Professional Baseball Spirits A (iOS, Android) – Stage, Trailer

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android) – Stage

Partner Titles

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer Those who play the demo will get an acyrlic key chain, and Konami booth visitors can pick up an issue of Falcom Magazine.

VA-11 Hall-A (PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer Those who play the demo will get a coaster.



Tokyo Game Show 2017 runs from September 21 to 24.

Thanks Gematsu.

