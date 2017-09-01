Koei Tecmo Reveals TGS 2017 Lineup and Schedule - News

Koei Tecmo has revealed its Tokyo Game Show 2017 lineup and stage schedule.

Here is the full lineup:

1 Million Person Romance of the Three Kingdoms (iOS, Android, PC, Mobile) – Trailer

1 Million Person Nobunaga’s Ambition (iOS, Android, PC, Mobile) – Trailer

1 Million Person Winning Post (iOS, Android, PC, Mobile) – Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Atelier Lydie & Soeur: Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting (PS4, PS Vita, Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Atelier Online: Alchemists of Braceir (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Attack on Titan (???) – Trailer, Live Stream

Augmented Reality Girls Trinary (iOS, Android) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Champion Jockey Special (Switch) – Trailer, Stage

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round (PS4, PS3, XBO, 360, PC) – Live Stream

Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Dynasty Warriors Online Z (PS4, PS3, PC) – n/a

Fire Emblem Warriors (Switch, New 3DS0 – Playable Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Kiniro no Corda 2 ff (PS Vita) – Trailer, Live Stream

Nioh (PS4) – Stage, Live Stream

Nobunaga’s Ambition 201X (iOS, Android, PC, PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Boku-tachi no Sengoku (iOS, Android, PC) – Playable, Trailer

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi – Playable Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Nobunyaga’s Ambition (iOS, Android, PC) – Trailer

Tokimeki Restaurant (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream

Winning Post 8 2017 (PS4, PS3, PS Vita, Switch, PC) – Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Winning Post Stallion (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream

Here is the stage schedule:

September 21

13:00 to 13:45 – Dynasty Warriors 8 Special Stage – A stage event full of new information on Dynasty Warriors 9. Featuring Akihiro Suzuki (producer).

14:30 to 15:15 – Fire Emblem Warriors New Information Stage – In addition to live gameplay mixed with an introduction to the appeal of Fire Emblem Warriors, this stage will feature various new videos and information. It may even debut new hero(es) playable in the game. Featuring Yosuke Hayashi (producer), Hiroya Usuda (director), and special guest Masahiro Higuchi (Intelligent Systems).

16:00 to 16:30 – Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi Special Stage – General producer Kou Shibusawa talks Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi, with additional commentary by producer Hiroyuki Koyama. Featuring Kou Shibusawa (general producer) and Hiroyuki Koyama (producer).

September 22

13:00 to 13:45 – Fire Emblem Warriors Gameplay Aplenty! Stage – Plenty of live gameplay from Fire Emblem Warriors with the producer and director. Additionally, this stage will be full of new information such as first-debut videos. Featuring Featuring Yosuke Hayashi (producer) and Hiroya Usuda (director).

14:00 to 14:40 – My GameCiy Seven Year Anniversary Broadcast – A Tokyo Game Show 2017 broadcast celebrating seven years since Koei Tecmo’s social media service My GameCity opened. Presenters will introduce the appeal of My GameCity during game tournaments and discussion. Viewer presents are also being prepared. Featuring Kazumi Fujita (producer) and others.

15:30 to 16:00 – New Brand “Midas” Introduction Stage – An introduction to the new brand “Midas,” which aims to offer new content for smartphones. Featuring Kazumi Fujita (brand chief).

September 23

10:30 to 11:15 – Ruby Party Live at TGS 2017 – A stage full of the latest information on the Ruby Party brand, including Kiniro no Corda 2 ff. Featuring MC Katsura and Kan (Infini).

11:15 to 12:00 – Horse Racing Game Special Stage – Horse racing talk from the producer of Koei Tecmo’s horse racing game specialist producer and two guests who know horse racing very well. And maybe even a competitive race against the guests in Champion Jockey Special. Featuring Hidehisa Yamaguchi (producer) and special guests Yuka Kuramochi (actress) and Danshoku Dino (pro wrestler).

12:00 to 12:30 – Attack on Titan 2 Special Broadcast – Information on Attack on Titan 2, the latest entry in the Omega Force game series. Featuring Hisashi Koinuma (producer).

12:30 to 13:15 – A New Playable Hero!? Fire Emblem Warriors Special Stage – A new playable hero is announced. And a special guest is invited on board to deliver new information with the producer and director. Featuring Yosuke Hayashi (producer), Hiroya Usuda (director), and special guest Hikaru Midorikawa (Marth voice actor).

13:30 to 14:30 – Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi Live Gameplay Live Stream – The first live gameplay live stream of Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi. An explanation of the game’s systems with the producer and director. Featuring Hiroyuki Koyama (producer), Koji Kimata (director), and other guests.

14:45 to 15:30 – Koei Tecmo Cosplay Contest at TGS 2017 Stage – A high-level cosplay contest decided by pre-registered attendees and appointed guests. A secret guest may also appear. Featuring Hisashi Koinuma (representative director and president), and special guests Masaya Onosaka (voice actor) and Jacky Dosai (Cosplay Mode advisor).

15:30 to 16:00 – Dead or Alive 5: Last Round TGS 2017 Special Broadcast – The development team reports from Tokyo Game Show 2017. In addition to the announcement of the “Designers Challenge 2017” results, there will be new information shared for the first time during this broadcast. Featuring Yosuke Hayashi (producer), Yutaka Saito (art director), and special guest Yamima.

September 24

11:00 to 11:45 – Augmented Reality Girls Trinary Special Stage – A stage full of the latest information on Augmented Reality Girls Trinary from the producer and main cast. Featuring Akira Tsuchiya (producer), and special guests Mariko Takeda (Tsubame Ohse voice actress), Mitsuki Nakae (Ayami Kunimasa voice actress), Yuki Yagi (Gabriela Lotarynska voice actress), Ami Hagihara (Miyabi Koigasaki voice actress), and Emi Hirayama (Kagura Uzuki voice actress).

12:30 to 13:30 – Atelier 20th Anniversary Special Stage – The latest information on Atelier Lydie & Soeur and Atelier Online with special guests. Featuring Keisuke Kikuchi (producer), Junzo Hosoi (proudcer), Yasutaka Ikeda (NHN PlayArt producer), and special guests Yuuka Aisaka (Sophie Neuenmuller voice actress), Maria Naganawa (Lydie Marlen voice actress), Hikaru Akao (Soeur Marlen voice actress), NOCO (illustrator), and Yuugen (illustrator).

13:30 to 14:30 – Gust Special Broadcast – The guests from the Atelier 20th Anniversary Special Stage appear again for new information not shared during the previous stage event. Featuring Keisuke Kikuchi (producer), Junzo Hosoi (proudcer), Yasutaka Ikeda (NHN PlayArt producer), and special guests Yuuka Aisaka (Sophie Neuenmuller voice actress), Maria Naganawa (Lydie Marlen voice actress), Hikaru Akao (Soeur Marlen voice actress), NOCO (illustrator), and Yuugen (illustrator).

13:30 to 15:00 – Nioh Special Program Stage – Live gameplay from the development team mixed with an introduction to the appeal of the third piece of downloadable content, “Genna Enbu.” Featuring Yosuke Hayashi (director) and Fumihiko Yasuda (director).

16:00 to 16:45 – Mass Hero Gathering! Special Stage – An introduction to the appeal of Fire Emblem Warriors with the producer and director, and two special guests. Featuring Yosuke Hayashi (producer), Hiroya Usuda (director), and special guests Katsuyuki Konishi (Marx voice actor) and Maaya Uchida (Lianna voice actress).

Tokyo Game Show 2017 runs from September 21 to 24.

