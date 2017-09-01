Tokyo Clanpool Digiskins Trailer Released - News

/ 1,944 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Compile Heart has released a new trailer for the upcoming dungeon RPG, Tokyo Clanpool. It introduces the Digiskin system.

View it below:

Tokyo Clanpool will launch for the PlayStation Vita in Japan on October 5.

