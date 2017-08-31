Square Enix Reveals TGS 2017 Lineup and Schedule - News

Square Enix has revealed its Tokyo Game Show 2017 lineup and stage schedule.





Here is the full lineup:

Dia Horizon (iOS, Android) – Studio

Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia (iOS, Android) – Studio

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (PS4) – Playable, Theater, Stage

Dragon Quest X: 5,000 Year Journey to a Faraway Hometown Online (PS4, Switch, Wii u, PC) – Theater, Stage

The Evil Within 2 (PS4) – Playable (Partner Title)

Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius (iOS, Android) – Studio

Final Fantasy Explorers Force (iOS, Android) – Theater, Stage

Final Fantasy: Record Keeper (iOS, Android) – Studio

Final Fantasy XIV Online (PS4, PC, Mac) – Playable, Theater

Final Fantasy XV (PS4, XBO) – Playable, Theater, Stage

Grimms Notes (iOS, Android) – Studio

Hanjuku Eiyuu: Aa, Sekai yo Hanjuku Nare…!! (iOS, Android) – Theater, Studio

Imperial Saga (PC Browser) – Studio

Itadaki Street Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Theater, Stage

Lost Sphear (PS4, Switch) – Theater, Studio

Mashiro Witch (iOS, Android) – Theater

Mobius Final Fantasy (iOS, Android, PC) – Studio

Project Octopath Traveler (Switch) – Theater, Studio

Secret of Mana (PS4, PS Vita, PC) – Theater, Stage

School Girl Strikers: Twinkle Melodies (iOS, Android) – Theater, Stage

Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi (iOS, Android) – Theater, Studio





Here is the stage schedule:

September 21

Stage 12:00 to 12:40 – Final Fantasy Explorers FOrce TGS 2017 Special Stage 12:45 to 1:15 – Square Enix TGS 2017 Mega Theater Trailer Lineup



September 22

Stage 10:55 to 11:25 – Square Enix TGS 2017 Mega Theater Trailer Lineup 11:35 to 12:20 – Final Fantasy XV Active Time Report at TGS 2017 12:40 to 13:25 – Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Dice On! Stage #1 13:45 to 14:30 – Dragon Quest X TV at TGS 2017 Special #1 14:50 to 15:35 – Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Special Stage

Studio 9:55 to 10:40 – Project Octopath Traveler First Impression 11:00 to 11:40 – Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi TGS 2017 Special 12:00 to 12:40 – Final Fantasy: Record Keeper Official Broadcast at TGS 2017 13:00 to 13:40 – Imperial SaGa TGS 2017 Special Broadcast 14:00 to 14:40 – Meet the Lost Sphear



September 24

Stage 9:50 to 10:20 – Square Enix TGS 2017 Mega Theater Trailer Lineup 10:30 to 11:15 – Secret of Mana TGS 2017 Special Stage 11:35 to 12:20 – Dragon Quest X TV at TGS 2017 Special #2 12:40 to 13:25 – Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Dice On! Stage #2 13:45 to 14:30 – Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Competition Stage 15:10 to 16:00 – School Girl Strikers: Twinkle Melodies Special Concert

Studio 10:00 to 10:40 – Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia Live at TGS 2017 11:00 to 11:40 – Hanjuku Eiyuu: Aa, Sekai yo Hanjuku Nare…!! Official Broadcast 12:00 to 12:40 – Grimms Notes and Dia Horizon TGS 2017 Official Broadcast 13:00 to 13:40 – Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius Official Broadcast at TGS 2017 14:00 to 14:40 – Mobius Final Fantasy TGS 2017 Special 15:00 to 15:40 – Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Broadccast at TGS 2017 – On December 18, it will have been 30 years since the release of the first title in the Final Fantasy series. An introduction to the projects planned for the 30 year milestone. Featuring Shinji Hashimoto (Final Fantasy 30th anniversary general producer), Mariko (Final Fantasy Portal app), and Kashio (Final Fantasy Portal app).



Tokyo Game Show 2017 runs form September 21 to 24.

Thanks Gematsu.

