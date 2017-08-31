Square Enix Reveals TGS 2017 Lineup and Schedule - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 1,493 Views
Square Enix has revealed its Tokyo Game Show 2017 lineup and stage schedule.
Here is the full lineup:
- Dia Horizon (iOS, Android) – Studio
- Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia (iOS, Android) – Studio
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (PS4) – Playable, Theater, Stage
- Dragon Quest X: 5,000 Year Journey to a Faraway Hometown Online (PS4, Switch, Wii u, PC) – Theater, Stage
- The Evil Within 2 (PS4) – Playable (Partner Title)
- Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius (iOS, Android) – Studio
- Final Fantasy Explorers Force (iOS, Android) – Theater, Stage
- Final Fantasy: Record Keeper (iOS, Android) – Studio
- Final Fantasy XIV Online (PS4, PC, Mac) – Playable, Theater
- Final Fantasy XV (PS4, XBO) – Playable, Theater, Stage
- Grimms Notes (iOS, Android) – Studio
- Hanjuku Eiyuu: Aa, Sekai yo Hanjuku Nare…!! (iOS, Android) – Theater, Studio
- Imperial Saga (PC Browser) – Studio
- Itadaki Street Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Theater, Stage
- Lost Sphear (PS4, Switch) – Theater, Studio
- Mashiro Witch (iOS, Android) – Theater
- Mobius Final Fantasy (iOS, Android, PC) – Studio
- Project Octopath Traveler (Switch) – Theater, Studio
- Secret of Mana (PS4, PS Vita, PC) – Theater, Stage
- School Girl Strikers: Twinkle Melodies (iOS, Android) – Theater, Stage
- Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi (iOS, Android) – Theater, Studio
Here is the stage schedule:
September 21
- Stage
- 12:00 to 12:40 – Final Fantasy Explorers FOrce TGS 2017 Special Stage
- 12:45 to 1:15 – Square Enix TGS 2017 Mega Theater Trailer Lineup
September 22
- Stage
- 10:55 to 11:25 – Square Enix TGS 2017 Mega Theater Trailer Lineup
- 11:35 to 12:20 – Final Fantasy XV Active Time Report at TGS 2017
- 12:40 to 13:25 – Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Dice On! Stage #1
- 13:45 to 14:30 – Dragon Quest X TV at TGS 2017 Special #1
- 14:50 to 15:35 – Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Special Stage
- Studio
- 9:55 to 10:40 – Project Octopath Traveler First Impression
- 11:00 to 11:40 – Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi TGS 2017 Special
- 12:00 to 12:40 – Final Fantasy: Record Keeper Official Broadcast at TGS 2017
- 13:00 to 13:40 – Imperial SaGa TGS 2017 Special Broadcast
- 14:00 to 14:40 – Meet the Lost Sphear
September 24
- Stage
- 9:50 to 10:20 – Square Enix TGS 2017 Mega Theater Trailer Lineup
- 10:30 to 11:15 – Secret of Mana TGS 2017 Special Stage
- 11:35 to 12:20 – Dragon Quest X TV at TGS 2017 Special #2
- 12:40 to 13:25 – Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Dice On! Stage #2
- 13:45 to 14:30 – Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Competition Stage
- 15:10 to 16:00 – School Girl Strikers: Twinkle Melodies Special Concert
- Studio
- 10:00 to 10:40 – Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia Live at TGS 2017
- 11:00 to 11:40 – Hanjuku Eiyuu: Aa, Sekai yo Hanjuku Nare…!! Official Broadcast
- 12:00 to 12:40 – Grimms Notes and Dia Horizon TGS 2017 Official Broadcast
- 13:00 to 13:40 – Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius Official Broadcast at TGS 2017
- 14:00 to 14:40 – Mobius Final Fantasy TGS 2017 Special
- 15:00 to 15:40 – Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Broadccast at TGS 2017 – On December 18, it will have been 30 years since the release of the first title in the Final Fantasy series. An introduction to the projects planned for the 30 year milestone. Featuring Shinji Hashimoto (Final Fantasy 30th anniversary general producer), Mariko (Final Fantasy Portal app), and Kashio (Final Fantasy Portal app).
Tokyo Game Show 2017 runs form September 21 to 24.
Thanks Gematsu.
