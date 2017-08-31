Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gets Forthog Orc Slayer Trailer - News

Warner Bros. and Monolith Productions have released a new trailer for Middle-earth: Shadow of War. It showcases Forthog Orc Slayer.

A legend among the Orcs of Mordor, Forthog Orc Slayer is an unstoppable warrior who saves Mordor’s mightiest heroes at their moment of greatest need. Mike “Forthog” Forgey was our Executive Producer and great friend here at Monolith. He was always ready to leap into the fray and save the game whenever and wherever he was most needed. We lost Mike to cancer during the development of Shadow of War, and we want to remember and honor him with a little bit of immortality in Mordor. The legendary Forthog Orc Slayer is our way to continue having Mike leap into battle and save us when we’re down. We hope that you will share in the experience of being saved by the legendary Forthog Orc Slayer as you enter the land of shadow.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on October 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

