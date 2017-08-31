God of War Realm of Many Mysteries Concept Art Released - News

Following the release of concept art yesterday for the upcoming hack and slash game, God of War, Sony has released more art, this one titled God of War Realm of Many Mysteries Concept Art.

View the concept art below:

God of War will launch for the PlayStation 4 in early 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

