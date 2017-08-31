Demon Gaze II Gets Welcome to Asteria Trailer - News

NIS America has released a new trailer for Demon Gaze II titled Welcome to Asteria.

Blessed by the sun and sea, One nation enjoys complete harmony - Asteria. Behind the facade of peace, exploitation of the people was rampant, and from their pain, the demons were born.



Seeking to unmask the evil and create a revolution, one group of new Demon Gazers stood tall... they were known as the Revolutionist Party.



Demon Gaze II will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on November 14 in North America and November 17 in Europe.



