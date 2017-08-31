River City: Rival Showdown Launches in North America in November - News

Natsume announced River City: Rival Showdown will launch for the Nintendo 3DS in North America this November for $29.99. The retail release includes a limited edition key chain.





Here is an overview of the game:

River City: Rival Showdown, released in Japan to celebrate the Kunio-Kun series’ 30th anniversary, takes the original story of River City Ransom and adds multiple story paths, multiple endings, and a dynamic fighting system that evolves the Kunio-Kun series in a new, exciting direction!

One night, Kunio is attacked by two mysterious individuals. On top of that, Riki’s girlfriend has disappeared, and it’s up to Kunio to find out the truth! Kunio has just three days to unravel the mystery, and he’ll need your help to take down all who stand in his way. Take on some familiar faces from the River City games and meet new ones in this fast-paced beat-’em-up RPG.

Key Features:

Different story paths and multiple endings

A day and night cycle

Bonus Double Dragon fighting game included

Super special moves, such as “Turbo Stone Hands”

Two-player local co-op play

Multiple difficulty levels

