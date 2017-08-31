Sonic Forces Release Date Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 2,340 Views
Sega announced Sonic Forces will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC on November 7 in North America and Europe.
The Bonus Edition can be pre-ordered starting today for a limited time on consoles for $39.99 USD / $54.99 CAD. It contains a controller skin and the Sega / Atlus Pack add-on. That includes 13 in-game outfit items and accessories to recreate the look of five other Sega characters - Jet Set Radio, Persona 5, PuyoPuyo, Super Monkey Ball, and NiGHTS.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
That 40$US/55$CAN price tag sure make it seems way more enticing ^^ Day one !
Can't wait for Forces. It's a shame it has gotten a fair amount of hate, it looks pretty great to me.
SUPER HYPED FOR SONIC FORCES
I think that the Jet Set Radio outfit surprised me the most in this announcement xD That franchise is oooooold, I remember when the original Xbox version was released. Pretty neat addition, gotta say. I still wanna have faith that this 3D Sonic game has a chance to be really fun, fingers crossed!
Well I always hope for Sonic to release a good game, but I'll have to wait for reviews before buying a 3D Sonic. That seems like a bizarrely good price though; is it a small game?
I believe they've suggested it will be about the same size as Generations was. Generations was fairly small, so I guess I can understand them dropping the price to $40 for Forces.
- 0
5 Comments