Sonic Forces Release Date Revealed - News

posted 7 hours ago

Sega announced Sonic Forces will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC on November 7 in North America and Europe.





The Bonus Edition can be pre-ordered starting today for a limited time on consoles for $39.99 USD / $54.99 CAD. It contains a controller skin and the Sega / Atlus Pack add-on. That includes 13 in-game outfit items and accessories to recreate the look of five other Sega characters - Jet Set Radio, Persona 5, PuyoPuyo, Super Monkey Ball, and NiGHTS.

