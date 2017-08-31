Puzzle Fighter Announced for iOS and Android - News

/ 2,151 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Capcom has announced a new Puzzle Fighter game for iOS and Android. It is a free-to-play title that will launch worldwide in late 2017.

View the teaser trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Puzzle Fighter features an outstanding roster of legendary characters and stages from popular Capcom franchises. Fan-favorites such as Ryu, Ken or Chun-Li (Street Fighter), X (Mega Man), Morrigan (Darkstalkers), Frank West (Dead Rising), and more come to life with VO and cinematic special moves. Players pick one main character each with their own strengths and benefits, to face-off in explosive gem-crushing action. In addition, two assist characters can be chosen to further enhance the abilities of the main character. Simple to learn but deep in strategy, this highly addictive puzzle game has players strategically building up gems and destroying them to unleash epic combos that can knock out their opponent. Thrilling real-time versus battles, rewarding single player options and an array of content to unlock await in this ultimate puzzle fight!



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles