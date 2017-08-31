The Evil Within 2 Gets The Gruesome, Giggling Guardian Trailer - News

/ 2,616 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks has released a new trailer for The Evil Within 2 titled The Gruesome, Giggling Guardian.

View it below:

Here is an overview:

Are you ready to face off against Guardian and the many other horrors waiting for you in The Evil Within 2? This chase is just a snippet of what players have experienced in the hands-on demo.



A breathless chase down a hallway. Echoing laughter and the whirring of a sawblade dogging your steps. If you’re brave enough to look behind you, you’ll see the maelstrom of body parts that make up the monstrous creature known as Guardian. Aside from a handful of brief glimpses in trailers, the recent hands-on demo for The Evil Within 2 was our first real up-close-and-personal encounter with Guardian.

The Evil Within 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 13.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles