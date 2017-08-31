Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney for 3DS Debut Trailer Released - News

posted 9 hours ago

Capcom has released the debut trailer for the Nintendo 3DS version of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney.



View it below:

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney will launch for the 3DS on November 22 in Japan and in November in the west.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

