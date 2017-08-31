Runner3 Delayed to Q1 2018 - News

Choice Provisions announced it has delayed Runner3 from fall 2017 to Q1 2018. It is the third installment in the Bit.Trip series.





Here is an overview of the game:

Runner3, the latest entry in the Bit.Trip series, follows the continuing adventures of CommanderVideo and all his creepy friends.

The Timbletot is determined as ever to rid the multiverse of all its love and happiness. CommanderVideo, a lover if ever there were one, refuses to let this happen. He’s ready to jump, double-jump, wall-jump, slide-jump, underwear-jump, slide, kick, float, fly, and dance his way to victory, all across a medley of thrilling, challenging, and joyous levels!

Key Features:

The rhythm-music gameplay of Bit.Trip Runner and Runner2 is back and better than ever!

Runner3 introduces several new additions to the series, including: Hero quests, vehicle sequences, branching paths, an item shop, new collectibles, and more!

Defeat the Timbletot and return the multiverse to a place of peace, love, and headcheese!

