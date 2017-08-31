Nine Parchments Launches This Holiday for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Developer Frozenbyte announced the co-op blast ’em up, Nine Parchments, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC this holiday.

View the PAX West Trailer below:

Here is an overview:

Nine Parchments is a co-operative blast ’em up game of magical mayhem from Frozenbyte!

Runaway apprentice wizards seize the opportunity to complete their spellbooks by going after the lost Nine Parchments. As the would-be wizards rapidly acquire powerful new spells without learning proper safety measures, it’s natural their hasty progress results in plenty of deadly accidents…

Nine Parchments combines real-time spell-shooting action with RPG elements – level up your character and collect magical loot, filling your wardrobe with a myriad of wizard hats and powerful staves.

Key Features:

Wield the power of the elements and master a diverse and ever-changing arsenal of spells.

Unlock new playable characters, wizard hats and magical staves.

Level up and train your characters in the magical arts, but choose your path wisely!

Battle strange creatures & mighty bosses in a breathtakingly beautiful world, set in the Trine universe.

Online and local co-op with one-to-four players.

