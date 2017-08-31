Action Adventure Game Mulaka Launches in Early 2018 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Lienzo announced the 3D action adventure game, Mulaka, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, as well as the previously announced platforms - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch in early 2018.

View the PAX West trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Dive into northern Mexico’s breathtaking landscapes with Mulaka, a 3D action-adventure game based on the rich indigenous culture of the Tarahumara. Renowned for their impressive running abilities, embark on the journey of a Sukurúame – a Tarahumara shaman – as you fight back the foulness corrupting the land, while drawing upon the powers of demigods. From solving puzzles in environments inspired by real Sierra Tarahumara locations, to heated hand-to-hand combat with creatures pulled from the region’s mythology, find out why the Tarahumara have earned a reputation for being superhumans.

Key Features:

Become the legend: Harness the renowned athletic talents of the Tarahumara as you engage in fast-paced platforming and hand-to-hand combat.

Explore Sierra Tarahumara: Traverse a 3D world inspired by the legendary, real-life landscapes of northern Mexico, rendered in a vibrant, low-poly visual style.

Based on real mythology: Draw upon the powers of demigods and battle fearsome creatures pulled from the rich lore of the Tarahumara people.

Live the culture: From narration in their indigenous language, to music unique to the region, experience an authentic representation of Tarahumara culture.

Mix up your gameplay: Leverage the Tarahumara’s physical prowess, demigod transformations, puzzle-solving and the crafting of magic potions as you save humanity from the corruption plaguing it.

