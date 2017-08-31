SteamWorld Dig 2 Coming to Switch on September 21, A Few Days Later on PS4 and PC - News

Developer Image & Form announced SteamWorld Dig 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 21 for $19.99 / €19.99 / £14.99, followed by a release on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC "a few days later."

The game will be playable at PAX West 2017 in Seattle this week.



