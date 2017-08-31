Poly Bridge, Earth Atlantis and Light Fingers Coming to Switch - News

posted 10 hours ago

The physics simulation puzzle game, Poly Bridge, the side-scrolling shooter, Earth Atlantis, and the turn-based four-player multiplayer game, Light Fingers, are all coming to the Nintendo Switch.

View the Poly Bridge trailer below:





Here is an overview:

Unleash your engineering creativity with an engaging and fresh bridge-building simulator with all the bells and whistles. Enjoy hours of physics-based puzzle solving in the campaign and then jump in the Sandbox to create your own bridge designs and puzzles!

Key Features:

100+ Campaign Levels

Sandbox mode

Advanced Hydraulics and building tools

View the Earth Atlantis trailer below:





Here is an overview:

“The Great Climate Shift” struck at end of the 21st century. Ninety six percent of the earth’s surface is underwater. Human civilization has fallen. Machines have adopted the shape and form of marine animals.

The ocean is full of creature-machine hybrid monsters. You are a “Hunter” and the new journey begins…

Earth Atlantis is a side-scrolling shooter with an original “Monster-Hunting” gameplay. Search and hunt down dreadful sea monsters and explore the post-apocalyptic underwater world. Unlock multiple ships with special weapons and abilities for your journey and become a legendary hunter!

The game is presented in a very unique and artistic “Old Sketching” visual style, which expresses the essence of the 14th century’s ocean exploration when the sea was considered a dangerous place full of monsters.

Key Features:

Original side-scrolling shooter with monster-hunting objective.

Unique “Old Sketching” visual style.

Two game modes (Quest mode, Hunter mode).

Four Playable ships with unique weapons.

25 large monsters and 4 enemy ships to hunt with 9 special events to complete.

View the Light Fingers trailer below:





Here is an overview:

What do skulking thieves do after a night of procuring shady spoils? They gather at a favor-ite tavern and wager it away on a friendly game of Light Fingers!

Played on a magical clockworks game board, this turn-based multiplayer game has real-time action and devious opportunities for misdirection, all in the pursuit of securing more loot than your opponents.

After all, bragging rights for the most deft are the greatest steal of all.

Key Features:

Local pick-up-and-play for you and up to three of your closest frenemies.

A beautifully imagined game board that unfolds into a detailed miniature world as players take their turns.

Secret cards to play and strategic moves to make; dungeon challenges test your reflexes and cunning!

Manipulate the outcome of turns both on the game board and by interfering with the active player’s turn.

A lively soundtrack of sounds composed from rare and archaic medieval instruments.

