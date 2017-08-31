Wulverblade Coming to Switch This Fall, Later on PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Fully Illustrated Wulverblade is coming to the Nintendo Switch at the end of September or early October. It will launch later on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Help Britannia defeat the Romans in Wulverblade – a hardcore side-scrolling beat ’em up inspired by classics such as Golden Axe, Sengoku, and Knights of the Round! Experience a historically accurate storyline across eight campaign levels – or test your skills in the game’s deadly arenas. Go it alone or team up with a friend in local two-player co-op. It’s time to show the Ninth Legion what you’re made of!

Story

It’s 120 A.D. – and the Roman army has seized control of the south of Britannia. Their goal: to march north and conquer the rest of the island with brutal and bloody efficiency. The 5,000-strong Ninth Legion is preparing for war – but little do they know what lies in wait for them. Caradoc, Brennus, and Guinevere – guardians of the northern tribes – have rallied the troops and are ready to wage a war against the Romans. The siblings bear a gift that even they are not aware of; soon, all will discover its true power.

Key Features:

Experience a historically accurate storyline spanning eight varied levels.

Master retro-inspired combat, including modern enhancements.

Team up with a friend – arcade-style– in two-player local co-op.

Take in the rich, fully illustrated 2D scenery.

Test your skills in a variety of challenging combat arenas.

