Floor Kids Announced for Switch

MERJ Media and Hololabs have announced a breakdance game, Floor Kids, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch as a timed exclusive this holiday.





Here is an overview of the game:

Floor Kids is a unique breakdance game featuring dance battles, freestyle gameplay, and funky beats. Discover original hand-drawn animation, a fresh soundtrack by Kid Koala and innovative controls that allow you the freedom to play the way you like. Lead your crew of bboys and bgirls through the city, unlock new characters & locations, battle against your friends, discover new combos as you rock to the beat, and find your style!

Key Features:

Choose from eight diverse characters, each with their own set of authentic and original moves.

Find your style with an innovative control system that responds to different rhythms, holds, and freezes.

Win over the crowds with a scoring system that rewards musicality, originality and style.

Dance at many different locations, either in solo freestyle mode or in multiplayer battles.

Discover over two dozen original music tracks by DJ Kid Koala, each with corresponding rhythm challenges.

