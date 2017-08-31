Super Meat Boy Forever Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Smartphones - News

Team Meat has announced Super Meat Boy Forever for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, iOS, and Android. It will launch first on the Switch in 2018, followed by the other platforms.

Dr. Fetus is being a jerk again (as he does), but this time he’s kidnapped Meat Boy and Bandage Girl’s adorable little baby girl, named Nugget! Meat Boy and Bandage Girl will be put through the grinder (THAT ISN’T A MEAT JOKE SHUT UP) as they jump, slide, punch and kick through 6 chapters containing randomly constructed levels that increase in difficulty each time you rank them up. Beat a level, it ranks, next time you play it you get a harder version of that level until you eventually master it! There are bosses, secrets, dying, awesome music, beautiful art, and dying! Also if that isn’t enough, there is a Dark World with extremely hard levels for those of you that like that sort of thing.

Jump, Slide, Punch and Kick through 6 chapters filled with randomly constructed levels. Beat a level, it ranks up, next time you play it you get a harder version of that level.

through 6 chapters filled with randomly constructed levels. Beat a level, it ranks up, next time you play it you get a harder version of that level. Tons of replayable levels! Bosses! Secrets! Punch and Kick stuff! and OTHER SURPRISES we aren’t talking about just yet!

Punch and Kick stuff! and OTHER SURPRISES we aren’t talking about just yet! Difficult platforming with great controls that are accessible to anyone but still require skill and practice to truly master the gam

