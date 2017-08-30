Inti Creates Announces Dragon: Marked for Death for Switch - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Inti Creates announced its newest game, Dragon: Marked for Death, is coming to Nintendo Switch this winter. Described as an "immersive dark fantasy style action RPG," Dragon: Marked for Death can be played solo or with up to three other players in local or online multiplayer.

Ryota Ito, who directed Mega Man 10 and the Mega Man Zero series, will direct. Character designers, scenario writers, and programmers from the Mega Man Zero and ZX series will also contribute.

