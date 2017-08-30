PlayStation Plus Games for September Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 1,803 Views
Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for September. Two PlayStation 4 titles, two PlayStation 3 titles and two PlayStation Vita titles will be available for free to download.
The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:
- inFamous: Second Son, PS4
- Strike Vector Ex, PS4
- Monster Jam Battlegrounds, PS3
- Hustle Kings, PS3
- Hue, PS Vita (Cross Buy with PS4)
- Sky Force Anniversary, PS Vita (Cross Buy with PS4 & PS3)
Damn, no Child of Light like the leak said : (
The leak was correct...about the EU Plus games. For some reason North America gets Strike Vector EX while the EU gets Child of Light. Personally, that's a good thing, as I already own Child of Light, but I don't doubt that Child of Light is a better game and a better pick for the majority of gamers. Ah well, it will be interesting to go back and play Second Son, at least.
- +2
HOLY CRap infamous second son?That alone is a reason to get ps plus in sept.Even though i already have the game, i highly recommend any os4 owner who hasnt played it yet to get os plus in sept just for this game.It still blows my mind at how gorgeous it looks even in 2017.PSPLUS is the winner for sept
