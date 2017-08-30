Monster Hunter XX for Switch Tops Japanese Charts - News

Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 84,277 units, according to Media Create for the week ending August 27.

Megadimension Neptunia VIIR (PS4) debuted in fifth with sales of 15,775 units. Yomawari: Midnight Shadows (PSV) debuted in eighth place with sales of 8,255 units. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in ninth place with sales of 8,066 units.





The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales of 69,654 units. The 3DS sold 25,210 units, the PS4 sold 24,658 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 4,080 units. The Wii U sold 117 units, the PS3 sold 86 units and the Xbox One sold 63 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 84,277 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 54,443 (1,004,180) [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 30,146 (1,671,067) [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 22,600 (1,314,402) [PS4] Megadimension Neptunia VIIR (Compile Heart, 08/24/17) – 15,775 (New) [3DS] The Snack World: Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 14,764 (137,972) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,731 (660,214) [PSV] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows (NIS, 08/24/17) – 8,255 (New) [PS4] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows (NIS, 08/24/17) – 8,066 (New) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 5,495 (209,217) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,131 (571,163) [NSW] One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 08/24/17) – 4,652 (New) [PS4] Dragon Quest X: All In One Package (Square Enix, 08/17/17) – 4,303 (18,356) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 4,235 (228,402) [PS4] Hitman: The Complete First Season (Square Enix, 08/10/17) – 4,034 (26,499) [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 08/03/17) – 3,984 (89,431) [PSV] The Lost Child (Kadokawa Games, 08/24/17) – 3,658 (New) [PS4] The Lost Child (Kadokawa Games, 08/24/17) – 3,441 (New) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 3,233 (3,317,852) [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo, 07/13/17) – 3,226 (123,937)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

