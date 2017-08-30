Gear.Club Unlimited Coming to Switch on December 1 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 1,513 Views
Publisher Microids announced the racing game, Gear.Club Unlimited, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 1.
There are three gamemodes:
- Derby Mode – Players challenge up to seven other drivers.
- Rally Mode – Four drivers compete on off-road tracks where drifting is essential to win the race.
- Time Trial Mode – Achieve the best time.
- AC 378 GT Z
- Alfa Romeo 4C
- Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione
- Bugatti Veyron GrandSport
- Chevrolet Camaro 1LS
- Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
- Dodge Challenger RT/Scat Pack
- Jaguar F-Type R AWD
- Mercedes-AMG C63 S
- Mercedes-AMG GT S
- Mercedes-AMG SLS Black Series
- Nissan 370Z
- Nissan GTR
- Pagani Huayra Roadster
- Ruf RT12 R
- Ruf CTR 3
I'd rather see Project CARS, but still, it will be interesting to see how much they can tweak mobile game for the Switch.
