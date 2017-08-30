Gear.Club Unlimited Coming to Switch on December 1 - News

Publisher Microids announced the racing game, Gear.Club Unlimited, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 1.

View the reveal trailer below:





There are three gamemodes:

Derby Mode – Players challenge up to seven other drivers.

– Players challenge up to seven other drivers. Rally Mode – Four drivers compete on off-road tracks where drifting is essential to win the race.

– Four drivers compete on off-road tracks where drifting is essential to win the race. Time Trial Mode – Achieve the best time.

Here are 16 confirmed super cars that make up part of the roster:

AC 378 GT Z

Alfa Romeo 4C

Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione

Bugatti Veyron GrandSport

Chevrolet Camaro 1LS

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Dodge Challenger RT/Scat Pack

Jaguar F-Type R AWD

Mercedes-AMG C63 S

Mercedes-AMG GT S

Mercedes-AMG SLS Black Series

Nissan 370Z

Nissan GTR

Pagani Huayra Roadster

Ruf RT12 R

Ruf CTR 3

