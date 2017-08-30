Warhammer: Vermintide II Announced for Consoles, PC - News

Fatshark has announced Warhammer: Vermintide II for consoles and Windows PC. It is a sequel to Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Warhammer: Vermintide II is the sequel to the critically acclaimed Vermintide. It’s time for players to return to the memorable first-person co-op experience with intense world class melee action. Set in the dark and grim Warhammer Fantasy world, you must join forces with up to three other players to tackle the endless hordes of enemies. Equipped with a variety of melee and ranged weapons, you and your team are all that stands between utter defeat and victory – and if you fall so will the Empire.

More information will be revealed on a Twitch live stream on October 7 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

