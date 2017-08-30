Puzzle Exploration Game Pikuniku Announced for Switch, PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Devolver Digital and independent developer Sectordub have announced a new puzzle exploration game, Pikuniku, for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. It will launch in 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

Pikuniku is an absurd puzzle-exploration game that takes place in a strange but playful world where not everything is as happy as it seems.

Help the townsfolk face their fears, uncover a deep state conspiracy, and rebuild a cheerful community in a delightful dystopian adventure!

Staff:

This game is currently in development by the studio Sectordub. Sectordub is a collaborative studio comprised of Arnaud De Bock (Reigns), Remi Forcadell (Giraffes Volleyball Championship 2016), Alan Zucconi (0RBITALIS), and Calum Bowen (Lovely Planet). And published by Devolver Digital.

Features:

A Vibrant Adventure: Explore a colorful world at your own pace, help quirky characters with their unusual requests, and solve clever puzzles all without hurting anyone at all.

Explore a colorful world at your own pace, help quirky characters with their unusual requests, and solve clever puzzles all without hurting anyone at all. Charming Cast: An eccentric mayor leads a village full of peculiar characters full of worry and trepidation as their perfect world teeters on the verge of chaos. Help them out, make some friends, and bring this community back together through your good deeds!

An eccentric mayor leads a village full of peculiar characters full of worry and trepidation as their perfect world teeters on the verge of chaos. Help them out, make some friends, and bring this community back together through your good deeds! Cooperative Mode: Join up with a friend for local multiplayer fun in an original cooperative mode with more than a dozen handcrafted levels full of splendid puzzles and good times.

