Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Available Now, Launch Trailer Released - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo has released the launch trailer for the turn-based strategy game, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

"Mario, Yoshi, Peach, and Luigi are teaming up with the Rabbids in a new adventure. The reviews are in—see what’s so exciting about Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle!"

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

