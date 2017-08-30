Final Fantasy XV Update 1.15 Out Now - News

Square Enix has released the 1.15 and 1.14 updates for Final Fantasy XV. The update adds the bestiary, chapter select, and Assassin's Festival.





Here are the patch notes:

Version 1.15

Various bug fixes

Version 1.14

Implementation of a chapter select (available after completion of the main game)

Addition of a bestiary (accessible from the Archives in the Main Menu)

Master Assassin’s Robes for players with a Dream Egg (unlocks upon loading a save)

Opening of the Assassin’s Festival (until January 31, 2018)

Announcement of winning snapshots from third photo contest (viewable at Mother of Pearl in Galdin Quay)

Various bug fixes

Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch for Windows PC in early 2018.



